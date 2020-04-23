Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Launches Campaign to Donate Tickets to Nurses, Assist Employees During COVID-19 Crisis

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, the U.S. arm of Mexico’s multi-national exhibition giant Cinépolis, is launching a campaign to donate tickets to nurses and help their employees affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

In honor of Nurses Week on May 6-12, the circuit will donate two tickets to nurses at hospitals neat their locations with the purchase of every $50 e-gift card sold through their website. The funds from this campaign will help support affected staff at Cinépolis locations while cinemas are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re extremely grateful for our healthcare workers and we’d like to give back to the nurses at our local hospitals working so hard on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Luis Olloqui, CEO, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. “At the same time, this program will help support our employees while we eagerly await the reopening of our theaters.”

The campaign kicked off on April 20 and will continue through May 5. E-gift cards will not carry an expiration date and will be available to use once Cinépolis locations in the United States reopen. The circuit will be hand-delivering donated tickets to hospitals near their cinemas in Southern California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, Maryland, and Texas.