Cinergy Entertainment to Reopen Texas and Oklahoma Theaters on May 8 and May 11

Joining fellow Texas-based exhibitors Santikos, EVO, and Showbiz, Cinergy Entertainment has announced it will reopen of all five of its theaters in Texas and Oklahoma over the next several days.

The chain’s four theaters in Texas – Amarillo, Copperas Cove, Midland and Odessa – will reopen for business on Friday, May 8. Its Tulsa, Oklahoma theater will reopen on Monday, May 11.

Those dates coincide with the first phase of a three-phase reopening strategy. In Phase 1, Cinergy’s Texas locations will operate at 25% capacity while the Tulsa location will operate at 50% capacity.

Cinergy notes the reopenings will follow a full week of training and designing new procedures to keep both employees and customers safe. Among the new safety measures enacted, each Cinergy location will require employees to self-report any coronavirus symptoms experienced within a 14-day period, with paid sick leave being offered. It will also take the temperatures of all employees before the start of each shift and require them to wear protective equipment.

Additionally, all theaters will install Plexiglass barriers between employees and guests, place floor signage to maintain six feet of physical distancing and extend the gap between showtimes to allow for stringent cleaning and sanitizing of auditoriums, with an added focus on cleaning tables, cupholders and seats.

Cinergy will also encourage guests to buy their tickets online by waiving online ticketing fees. It will not be accepting cash payments during Phase 1 of reopening.

Like Santikos, EVO and Showbiz, Cinergy theaters offer a host of non-movie attractions including bowling, arcades, escape rooms and more. While those components will remain closed at Cinergy’s Texas-based theaters during Phase 1, they will be available at the Tulsa location.

Titles available on reopening will include United Artists’ long-delayed remake of Valley Girl, Trolls World Tour, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji, Bloodshot, Invisible Man and I Still Believe.

Cinergy is the fourth Texas theater chain to declare a reopening strategy over the last several days. Late last week, EVO and Santikos both announced they would reopen after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the expiration of the state’s stay-at-home order. Showbiz quickly followed, announcing it would reopen its Texas and Oklahoma locations on May 18.

Complete details on Cinergy’s reopening strategy are available here.