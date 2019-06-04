Cinergy Entertainment To Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary Of Copperas Cove Location

PRESS RELEASE

Copperas Cove location first opened June 11th, 2009

DALLAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced today its plans to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its Copperas Covecenter, located in Copperas Cove, TX.

The festivities kick off on Tuesday, June 11th and run through Father’s Day on June 16th. Cinergy will offer a 10-year anniversary special consisting of any Cinergy signature pizza and soft drink for $10. Guests can also enjoy all day happy hour pricing, along with $10 all you can play laser tag and a $20 game card special sold for $10.

The celebration continues with an anniversary bash on Saturday, June 15th. The Copperas Cove High School Copperettes drill team will perform and then Kiss FM will broadcast live from the center with exciting giveaways. Cinergy fans may enjoy a bounce house, face painting, and a balloon artist from 12PM-4PM.

To coincide with the 10-year anniversary, Cinergy is excited to announce its phase II remodel for the Copperas Cove location. Phase I consisted of a complete renovation of the auditoriums, upgrading the seating by adding luxury reclining seats with individual swivel tables. Phase II will begin Fall 2019 and will include a renovation of the lobby and an expansion of the game floor to include exciting new games. Additionally, phase II will bring new attractions to the center such as thrilling axe throwing and immersive virtual reality games, with more surprises to come.