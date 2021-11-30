Cinergy Entertainment Group to Launch 5th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Image Courtesy Cinergy Entertainmet

Cinergy Entertainment Group has announced its 5th annual holiday toy drive. This year, the exhibitor will offer guests a choice of a $5 game card or a free popcorn in exchange for a toy valued at $5 or more (limit two offers per person). Guests can drop off toys at any Cinergy location between Wednesday, Dec. 3 and Monday, Dec. 20.

“The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families in need,” said Cinergy Vice President of Marketing Traci Hoey in a statement. “We are so happy to be able to bring toys to thousands of children in our communities.”

“This year we are excited to be partnering with Cinergy in the toy drive,” added Jennifer Virdell of Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids, an organization based in southern Burnet County, Texas that spearheads an annual toy drive in the region. “We hope everyone will take advantage of this great way to help others in the community and get a free popcorn too!”

Over its previous four holiday toy drives, Cinergy has donated thousands of toys to needy children. The exhibitor operates seven luxury cinema and entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma that boast a total of 65 screens.