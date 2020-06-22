Cinionic Brings Laser Light Upgrades to Kinepolis Screens

Image Courtesy of Kinepolis

Cinionic—a joint venture between Barco, CGS, and ALPD—has announced plans to upgrade Kinepolis cinemas with its exclusive RGB+ laser solutions, continuing the longstanding relationship between the companies. Global exhibitor Kinepolis Group operates nearly 1,100 screens across nine countries, including the U.S., Belgium, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Canada. As part of the ongoing transition to all-laser, Kinepolis adds Cinionic’s Laser Light Upgrades to its mix of new technology solutions for moviegoers.

Laser Light Upgrades allow theaters to reuse existing projectors and enjoy the benefits of laser projection. Through the addition of RGB+ laser technology, upgraded Series 2 projectors produce brighter, clearer images and are more energy efficient and less maintenance intensive. The upgrade can be completed in as few as four hours, minimizing any downtime for the theater.

“In our mission to offer the best movie experience, it is important to be the frontrunner in laser, committed to delivering an all-laser cinema circuit for our audiences,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group. “Like Cinionic, we believe in innovation in cinema, and these laser upgrades allow us to maintain perfect quality and experience for our guests while keeping both our initial investment and ongoing costs down for years to come.”

In 2018, Kinepolis announced an exclusive partnership with Cinionic to power 300 screens with new laser projectors. Today’s announcement signals Kinepolis’ ongoing commitment to laser.

“Kinepolis continues to forge new cinema experiences, and we are proud to power those experiences with advanced technology solutions and services,” said Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “Through their sustained investment in laser, Kinepolis offers the moviegoers of tomorrow an entertainment experience that is unmatched and better for the planet.”