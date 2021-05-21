Cinionic Extends Deal with CJ CGV Cinemas Through 2023

Cinema technology company Cinionic announced an expanded deal with South Korean-based exhibitor CJ CGV Cinemas this week, to power more theaters with projection solutions.

Under the new agreement, Cinionic will provide a technology mix that includes Barco Alchemy ICMP-X media servers and Barco projection for all new CJ CGV theaters over the next two years. Cinionic will power all new builds and renewals with Barco Alchemy media servers and its projection solutions. Barco Alchemy ICMP-X combines the functionalities of an Integrated Cinema Processor (ICP) and media server into one. With rich alternative content inputs and powerful DCI decoding, Barco Alchemy media servers are currently in more than 21,000 projectors worldwide.

“Cinionic continues to deliver the leading integrated cinema solutions to meet tomorrow with confidence,” Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens said in a company press release. “CJ CGV, powered by Cinionic, is an innovator in the cinema industry with diverse experiences and dynamic programming. From media servers to managed services, we equip theaters with the flexibility and peace of mind to welcome and entertain audiences globally.”

Cinionic — a joint venture between Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema — has been the exclusive provider of cinema projection solutions for CJ CGV since 2018. CJ CGV is currently the largest theater chain in South Korea and fifth-largest multiplex company in the world, with locations in China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Myanmar, and the U.S.