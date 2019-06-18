Cinionic Expands in Saudi Arabia with Fawaz Alhokair Group’s Muvi Cinemas

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1553617519041-2'); });

Muvi Cinemas chooses Cinionic to illuminate screens in Saudi Arabia with award-winning portfolio of cinema solutions

Kortrijk, Belgium, June 18, 2019 – Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture providing a new visual standard with enhanced services and technology solutions, continues its international expansion into Saudi Arabia by announcing a strategic relationship with the Next Generation Company Ltd (NG), sister company to Fawaz Alhokair Group, for its first cinema brand, Muvi Cinemas.



Announced by NG during CinemaCon 2019, Muvi Cinemas plans to open more than 20 multiplexes across Saudi Arabia in the next 18 months, including in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. The exhibitor is among the very few granted a license to operate movie theaters in the Kingdom for the first time in over 30 years.



Muvi Cinemas chose Cinionic to illuminate all of its 250 theaters in Saudi Arabia with Cinionic’s award-winning portfolio of Barco laser projectors, and Barco Alchemy integrated media cinema processors. The collaboration will deliver an elevated experience for moviegoers across the KSA, including bringing the latest cinema technology to Saudi audiences for the first time.



“The relationship with Muvi advances cinema’s expansion into the Middle East, illuminating screens for the 33 million people living in Saudi Arabia,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “Cinionic is committed to providing best-in-class laser solutions and enhanced services for exhibitors worldwide for a new visual standard in cinema. We are proud to be part of the expansion in moviegoing experiences, in new and promising markets.”

Muvi Cinemas will incorporate a variety of Cinionic solutions into its multiplexes, VIP Cinemas and Premium Large Format auditoriums. These include Barco’s High Contrast Smart Lasers, Flagship Lasers and the recently announced Barco Series 4, which delivers the highest quality visual experience in cinema for moviegoers today, future proofed for tomorrow. The Barco Series 4 leverages 4K, RGB-Laser, as well as being ready for 4K 120fps high frame rate, high-dynamic-range (HDR) and onboard Barco Colorgenic™ delivering wide-color-gamut capabilities. Series 4 leads the industry as the most environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient platform with Barco EcoPure™.



“Muvi Cinemas is focused on providing an unparalleled cinematic experience for our guests. We invest in the most advanced projection technology, which will see the brand having 100% laser projection across all developments,” said Adon Quinn, ‎General Manager at Muvi Cinemas. “As the first homegrown Saudi cinema brand, we understand the importance of providing the best quality for our guests. Cinionic is the perfect laser projection technology partner to ensure our vision is fulfilled”.



The collaboration continues Cinionic’s international expansion and the upward industry trend for laser projection.