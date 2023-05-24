Cinionic Named Official Projection Partner of CineEurope

Laser cinema technology Cinionic has partnered with the Film Expo Group to become the official cinema projection provider of CineEurope for the fifth year in a row. All projection equipment in the CCIB Auditorium will be supplied by Cinionic, powering the studio product presentations and screenings with Laser Projection by Cinionic.

“We are excited about the opportunity to yet again partner with a technology giant like Cinionic at CineEurope. We are confident this continued partnership will help the development of cinematic technologies expand throughout the region,” said Andrew Sunshine, President of The Film Expo Group.

Welcoming today’s announcement, UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte-Abbott said: “We are hugely grateful for this latest show of support for CineEurope by Cinionic. As one of Europe’s leading cinema technology suppliers, we look forward to continuing to work closely with Cinionic colleagues on the show and more broadly.”

Cinionic, a Barco company, has pioneered numerous industry firsts ever since the early days of digital cinema. In more recent years, the company has been a key player in the industry’s ongoing conversion to laser projection, with AMC, Cineplex, Cinemark, and others partnering with the company for large-scale adoption of laser technology.

“Cinionic is proud to continue our role as the official cinema projection provider for CineEurope,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “We are committed to supporting the global exhibition industry and enabling a bright future for cinema. With laser projection, we are delivering a greener way to showcase and enjoy movies during CineEurope and year- round through our theater partners across the world.”