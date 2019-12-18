Cinemark Signs 10-Year Exclusive Agreement with Cinionic for Barco Laser

Cinemark is commiting to laser projection after signing an exclusive 10-year agreement with Cinionic that will bring Barco Series 4 laser projectors to over 6,000 of its screens worldwide.

The landmark deal solidifies the expansion of laser projection and will also bring Barco’s integrated Alchemy media servers to Cinemark theaters across the United States and Latin America.

Cinionic is a pioneer of cinema laser projection, counting on a fleet of over 20,000 laser-powered screens worldwide since launching its first series seven years ago. The company introduced its Series 4 laser projectors at CinemaCon 2019

“We are extremely pleased to continue our decade-long relationship with Cinionic, a trusted and valued business partner,” stated Damian Wardle, Cinemark’s EVP Technology Operations & Presentation. “Key considerations in the selection of Cinionic’s laser technology included the quality of the presentation, as well as the best overall cost of ownership and maintenance over the long-run.”

Cinionic has focused its efforts on promoting laser projection, which it claims can bring significant cost-savings and a reduced carbon footprint with 80% less power consumption while delivering state-of-the-art 4K images. The company is a global leader in cinema projection, counting on a total of more than 90,000 digital projectors across 200 exhibitors worldwide.

Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic, commented, “This landmark partnership marks the single largest circuit upgrade to laser, setting a new visual standard for moviegoers. Honoring our joint achievements, we are spearheading the renewal wave in cinema. This is a watershed moment for the industry, 2019 is the year laser became the new norm for cinemas around the world.”