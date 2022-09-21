CJ 4DPLEX and Cinemark to Add ScreenX Auditoriums in Texas and California

Courtesy of ScreenX

CJ 4DPLEX and Cinemark have announced an agreement to bring ScreenX auditoriums to select Cinemark locations in Texas and California. Six auditoriums across six Cinemark locations will be converted to ScreenX by the end of the year, with plans for a potential expansion. All six auditoriums are scheduled to open in November with Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. ScreenX works with filmmakers and studios to include exclusive story-enhancing imagery displayed onto the left and right-side walls of the auditorium, produced by CJ 4DPLEX’s VFX studio in Korea. Recent ScreenX films include Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, Warner Bros.’ Elvis, Sony’s Bullet Train and Paramount’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

“Cinemark is a world-class exhibitor with high performing locations all across the U.S. and Latin America,” said Don Savant, chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX Americas. “We are thrilled to partner with the Cinemark team to bring their moviegoers our Super Premium ScreenX experience, which is uniquely differentiated from what they can stream at home or on a mobile device. “

“Adding ScreenX auditoriums to select theatres builds on Cinemark’s commitment to offering our moviegoers a truly immersive, cinematic experience that cannot be replicated at home,” said Damian Wardle, Cinemark executive vice president of theatre & technology operations. “We look forward to expanding our big screens and offering our guests a unique way to see Hollywood’s newest content.”

“It’s an exciting time for the company as we continue to supply blockbuster tentpole films and work with filmmakers who are recognizing the format’s unique ability to tell their story using ScreenX as their canvas,” said Jong Ryul Kim, chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX.