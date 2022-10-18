Classic Cinemas Selects GDC to Modernize Historic La Grange Theatre

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited announced today that Classic Cinemas has renovated the historic La Grange Theatre in La Grange, Illinois into a modern six-screen multiplex using GDC cinema solutions. Laser projectors have been installed in all auditoriums, including the Supra-5000 in two of the micro cinemas. All projections are powered by GDC’s SR-1000 IMBs, including Classic Cinemas’ XQ premium large format auditorium, which features high-contrast laser projection and DTS:X for IAB immersive audio.

“We are 100 percent committed to renovating downtown historic movie palaces by delivering the best possible experience with the latest cinema technologies and amenities but keeping the classic touches,” said Chris Johnson, chief executive officer of Classic Cinemas. “As part of our mission to provide our customers an outstanding experience, we chose GDC to bring La Grange up to and beyond industry standards with respect to sight and sound but we absolutely kept the overall historic look and feel.”

“For over 20 years, GDC has worked with the industry leaders such as Chris Johnson to provide a wide range of reliable digital cinema solutions. This commitment by Classic Cinemas proves audiences are the true winners when partners work together to improve the moviegoing experience,” said Tony Adamson, GDC’s senior vice president of strategic planning. “We are proud to work with Classic to uphold their over 100-year tradition of putting the customer first.”