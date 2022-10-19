CMX Cinemas Selects GDC Theatre Management System

GDC Technology Limited has announced that CMX Cinemas has selected the company’s Theatre Management System (TMS). The agreement involves the deployment of the GDC TMS-2000 and provides CMX with centralized control over the entire circuit by automating and streamlining booth operations.

“At CMX, we base our partnerships on their reliable products, customer service, and trust. We firmly believe GDC is one of the most trusted names in the cinema industry”, said Patrick Ryan, chief executive officer of CMX Cinemas. “We selected GDC’s theatre management system based upon GDC’s exceptional post-sales support, history of innovation, reliable products, and passion to improve the experience for our guests.”

“We’re delighted to build on our partnership with CMX Cinemas,” said Paul Marcot, vice president of sales for the GDC North American region. “CMX has been a valued partner since 2017. By selecting GDC from the possible candidates, CMX managers will be able to monitor and control booth operations from a single point to help them achieve their mission of being the best at entertaining people.”