Coldplay: Music of the Spheres Live Cinema Event Breaks Record

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Screenings of Coldplay: Music of the Spheres – Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires were held in a record-breaking 81 countries over the weekend, the most for a live cinema event. The broadcast topped box office charts in Argentina, Mexico, Chile, and Netherlands, with the Friday and Saturday domestic total surpassing $1M. The event showcased the first live performance of “The Astronaut”, co-written and performed by Coldplay and BTS member Jin. Also featured were classic hits from across Coldplay’s career, including “Yellow”, “The Scientist”, “Fix You”, “Viva La Vida”, “A Sky Full Of Stars”, and “My Universe”. The broadcast was directed by the BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale. The concert was also supported by DHL, who the band has partnered with to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.



Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing, who executive produced alongside CJ 4DPlex, said “We are elated with the success of the broadcast, following our release of A Head Full of Dreams in 2018. The band’s triumphant return to the stage in Buenos Aires, with the welcomed addition of Jin from BTS as a special guest, clearly resonated on a worldwide scale and once again proved the power of cinema to bring fans together. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Coldplay team in 2023.”

Further opportunities will be available to see the concert in theaters in 2023. Learn more at www.coldplaycinema.live