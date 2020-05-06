CTC Announces Online Education Seminar Series, “CTC Tech Talks”

Not-for-profit independent trade organization Cinema Technology Community (CTC) has announced the commencement of its online educational cinema technology seminar series, CTC Tech Talks.

This new pre-recorded series, launching today with new episodes fortnightly, will focus on all areas of cinema technology and is designed to provide educational resources for CTCs members and the cinema industry.

“Our global members have been increasingly asking for more resources from CTC to help them stay educated and support their continuous improvement. In the absence of the global trade show calendar and the opportunities that affords our members, there’s a need now more than ever to share ideas and to learn so that when our industry returns, it does so providing the very best possible movie-going experience for customers around the world. Our new online seminar series will hopefully be another valuable resource for enabling our members to plan for the future understanding the benefits of technology,” explains Richard Mitchell, president of CTC.

This new recorded seminar series from CTC commences with a commercially-focused session hosted by CTC director Sarah Lewthwaite (also of Movio) as she looks at the Customer Journey, how technology plays a vital role in the various touch points exhibitors have with movie-goers, and the impact Covid-19 is likely to play on the overall journey going forward.

With further episodes already planned on topics such as Restoring and Uplifting Series 1 and Series 2 Projectors, Laser Projection Power Consumption Savings, Single-Slide DCP Creation, Screen Technology, and Amplifier Dynamic Power, CTC is also actively encouraging submissions from across the industry for future seminars.

“Whilst our team has been crafting some incredibly insightful content alongside leading industry experts, this is a two-way conversation and we’re keen to hear from across the industry about other topics that the community wishes to understand better or that they themselves want to share with our global membership,” Mitchell adds.

This latest initiative continues to build upon CTC’s support of the global cinema industry. The group recently created a free six-month Community Membership.

Since launching the Community Membership program, CTC has grown its community to over 350 members in more than 60 countries, each receiving an initial six-month free access to all members-only content. This includes presentations; white papers; handbooks; test materials; podcasts; magazines; over ten hours of video content, including CTC’s complete Women in Cinema series; and the CTC technology forum, aimed at enabling the cinema community to seek advice, share knowledge and expertise, and remain connected by sharing words, pictures, and videos.

Cinema professionals wishing to join the Community Membership program can sign up today online by visiting www.cinema-technology.com