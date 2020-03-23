Cinema Technology Community Offers Free Membership to Global Exhibitors

Not-for-profit independent trade organization Cinema Technology Community (CTC) announced the creation of a new free membership level to help support the global cinema technology community.

The new membership level allows cinema professionals to gain an initial six-month free access to all members-only content including presentations, white papers, handbooks, test materials, podcasts, magazines, over ten hours of video content including CTC’s complete Women in Cinema series and the CTC technology forum aimed at enabling the cinema community to seek advice, share knowledge and expertise, and remain connected by sharing words, pictures and videos.

“This new measure takes us a further step on from the measures we announced last week to extend all existing paid membership and sponsorships by six months whilst we face this crisis,” stated Richard Mitchell, president of CTC. “This new membership level is our small way of giving back and helping to support the global cinema community that we all cherish being a part of. Through our range of deliverables and online resources we aim to enable our industry to remain together and connected during these incredibly difficult times.”



CTC recently announced an extensive deliverables plan for 2020 which includes supporting the industry with knowledge and expertise in key areas including the movie production workflow process, event cinema, sustainability, accessibility, the customer journey, end of VPF technology upgrade pathways, 3D consumer insights, diversity in cinema, and a new edition of CTC’s Digital Projection Handbook, and some of these deliverables are now being fast-tracked. CTC’s educational program is also being reworked, with the potential for e-learning courses to be launched over the coming months on topics such as DCP creation.

“Whilst the CTC team are working hard on the deliverables we announced recently, we’re also actively encouraging the global cinema community to reach out to us with suggestions of topics or areas of expertise that we can help provide resources on,” Mitchell added. “During these difficult times, if we can come together, share knowledge, expertise and experience, then our industry will be in an even better position to provide the best possible moviegoing experiences when our audiences return.”

Cinema professionals can sign up today online by visiting www.cinema-technology.com.