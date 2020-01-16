D-Box Announces Slate for First Half 2020

Black Widow

PRESS RELEASE

D-Box Technologies Inc. is looking forward to an exciting slate of new movies that are due for release in the first half of 2020 that have been coded using D-Box’s motion technology.

After finishing 2019 with a bang (Jumanji: The Next Level, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), the company is banking on a whole new year of global box office success, planning to add their trademark motion technology to 80 titles including movies from the international market (Europe, South America, Asia, and South East Asia).

Among the movies to be releasing using D-Box motion seating technology in the coming months are:

Birds of Prey; February 7

Onward; March 6

Bloodshot; March 13

A Quiet Place II; March 20

Mulan; March 27

Trolls World Tour; April 17

Black Widow; May 1

Greyhound; May 8

F9 The Fast Saga; May 22

Wonder Woman 1984; June 5

Top Gun: Maverick; June 26

Ghostbusters: Afterlife; July 10

Morbius; July 31

“The ongoing collaboration with all these different film studios is proof that our motion technology works with all types of feature films including action, thrillers, horror, epic dramas, family and adventure,” states Claude Mc Master, president and CEO of D-Box. “We are excited to offer moviegoers an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy the latest blockbusters in an entirely new and innovative way for an unforgettable night out.”

D-Box is currently present on more than 750 screens in over 42 countries so the company’s impact on the way people watch movies is global.

“Given the competitive nature of the entertainment industry, we are extremely thankful that our fan base is so adamant about watching new releases in our D-Box motion seats,” said Vanessa Moisan-Willis, marketing vice president at D-Box. “Truth is, this worldwide success wouldn’t be possible without the trust of exhibitors and the strong relationships that we’ve developed with all the major Hollywood studios over the past years.’’