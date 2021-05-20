D-Box Announces Upcoming Slate of Immersive Seating Titles

Image courtesy of D-Box

Immersive seating provider D-Box has announced its upcoming slate of Hollywood releases optimized in their premium format experience, showcasing some of the year’s most anticipated releases. The announcement comes as moviegoers around the world continue their gradual return to movie theaters and look for upgraded theatrical experiences they can’t get at home.

Among this year's titles confirmed to be available at cinemas offering D-Box auditoriums are A Quiet Place II, Cruella, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Fast & Furious 9, Black Widow, Space Jam 2, Snake Eyes, Hotel Transylvania 4, Jungle Cruise, Suicide Squad, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dune, No Time to Die, Top Gun Maverick, The King's Man, and Morbius.

D-Box has confirmed at least 28 releases from major studios to be made available in its immersive seating format through the end of 2021. The company is confident that audiences will be seeking premium theatrical experiences in their return to cinemas. “People have been sitting in their living rooms for over a year and now that they see the light at the end of the tunnel, when they will go out, they will want something special. D-box can add to their theatrical experience,” says D-Box president and CEO Sébastien Mailhot. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with our different studio partners, to be able to add the D-Box haptic technology to a variety of different film genres; from action and horror to family-fun movies. The wide slate of D-Box films planned over the next few months is key to supporting our exhibitor partners and to helping reignite the return to theaters.”