After Breaking Japan Opening Record, Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinite Train Eases Only -16% to $37M

Japan’s animated Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinite Train set a new opening weekend record for the country on the October 16 frame, with $43.8 million. But would the phenomenon fall fast, or prove longlasting?

Turns out the latter. On the most recent October 23 frame, the film declined a mild -16 percent to an estimated $37 million.

The film’s total box office now stands at 10.75 billion Yen, equivalent to about $102.5 million USD. Through only two frames, that already makes it the highest-grossing film of 2020 in Japan, more than doubling the $47.8 million total of fellow Japanese title From Today, It’s My Turn: The Movie.

For context, only three films released in 2019 earned more in Japan: local title Weathering with You with $131.5 million, as well as Frozen II with $122.6 million and Aladdin with $112.4 million. Tentatively, Demon appears on a path to beat all three of those titles.

And only one film from both 2018 and 2017 beat Demon‘s current total: Bohemian Rhapsody with $115.6 million and Beauty and the Beast with $110.7 million, respectively. Demon also appears certain to best both of those two titles as well.

Demon has also earned both of the top two IMAX weekends in Japan of all time: $2.26 million on its opening, then $2.06 million on its sophomore frame. Both beat the previous record, set last December by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with $1.92 million.

Distributed in Japan by Toho and Aniplex, Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinite Train is based on a popular manga comic book series published since 2016 and adapted into a 2019 anime television series, about a teenage boy in 1910s-era Japan who avenges his family’s death by — as the title suggests — slaying demons. The movie follows that lead character, Tanjiro Kamado, as he investigates a series of mysterious and supernatural disappearances on a train.

