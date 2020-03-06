Disney and Pixar’s Onward Features Audio Description on the TheaterEars App

PRESS RELEASE

TheaterEars and The Walt Disney Studios announced that Disney and Pixar’s Onward will be the first movie ever to have Audio Description available on the TheaterEars app, enabling moviegoers with visual impairments the ability to enjoy the film.

“We are proud to work with Disney to break new ground with this offering in our app. Onwardis a fantastic film for moviegoers of all ages, and everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy it,” said Dan Mangru, CEO of TheaterEars.

TheaterEars is easy to use. Simply download the app and select your movie and showtime to get the Audio Description track on your phone. When in the movie theater, press the “play” button on the app and within seconds TheaterEars will sync automatically to the film and play the audio track.

The Walt Disney Studios and TheaterEars have previously worked together on Disney and Pixar’s Coco, which was the first nationwide movie released in Spanish on the app, as well as other major titles in Spanish including Avengers: Endgame, Incredibles 2, Aladdin, and Captain Marvel.

To date, TheaterEars has over half a million total users, been one of the top 50 Entertainment apps on the US App Store, been granted five worldwide patents, and named Lin-Manuel Miranda as the company’s Global Ambassador.

The TheaterEars app is available to moviegoers in the United States and Puerto Rico as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. Disney and Pixar’s Onward will be available in movie theaters nationwide on March 6 and will also be available in Spanish on the TheaterEarsapp.