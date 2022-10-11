Disney Announces Release Schedule Updates: Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, & More

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has officially announced several release dates, as well as release date changes for previously-announced titles.
- Deadpool 3 previously dated September 6th, 2024 moves back two months to November 8th, 2024. Actor Ryan Reynolds made a surprise announcement on his Youtube channel, unceremoniously declaring Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine, marking the first time that the characters will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two actors previously appeared together as Deadpool and Wolverine in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine ($179.8M domestic/$373M global). Deadpool 2, the foul-mouthed mutant mercenary’s last outing, generated $324.5M domestic and $785.8M at the global box office.
- Blade moves back nearly a year from November 3rd, 2023 to September 6th, 2024 following the exit of director Bassim Tariq. Mahershala Ali is still set to star as the half-immortal who hunts vampires in order to avenge his mother. Wesley Snipes previously played the character in a trilogy of films which earned a total of over $204.8M domestic and $418.1M global. This will be the character’s first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beau DeMayo (Marvel’s Moon Knight) is the project’s current writer.
- Fantastic Four moves back three months from November 8th, 2024 to February 14th, 2025. Recently announced at D23, the Matt Shankman helmed MCU title has yet to reveal the casting of Marvel’s ‘first family’, though actor John Krasinski did recently appear as Reed Richards in an alternate universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Shankman previously directed the 2021 Disney+ miniseries WandaVision.
- Avengers: Secret Wars has officially moved back six months from November 7th, 2025 to May 1st, 2026. The culmination of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga has been given some breathing room, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty still set for May 2nd, 2025. The previous two Avengers films brought more than $4.84 billion to the global box office: Avengers: Infinity War ($678.81M domestic / $2.04B global), Avengers: Endgame ($858.37M domestic / $2.79B global).
- Two additional Untitled Marvel films have seen schedule changes. The previously Untitled Marvel film set for February 14th, 2025 will now release on November 7th, 2025, while the Untitled Marvel film dated for May 1st, 2026 has been removed from the schedule.
- A Haunting in Venice (20th Century Studios) is the previously Untitled 20th Century release set for September 15th, 2023. The recently announced third film in director Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series is based on the 1969 Agatha Christie novel Hallowe’en Party and is set to feature another all-star cast including Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico. 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express garnered $102.8M domestic and $352.7M global, while this year’s Death on the Nile struggled to bring back the same audiences for the sequel with $45.6M domestic and $137.3M global.
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Studios) is the updated title of previous Untitled 20TH Century Studios film set for May 24th, 2024. The next installment in the long-running franchise recently began production in Australia. Described as a new chapter, the story picks up many years after 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes ($146.8M domestic/$490.7M global).
- Chevalier (Searchlight) is now dated April 7th, 2023. The biopic held its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11th and stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the French-Caribbean classical composer, virtuoso violinist, and conductor of the leading symphony orchestra in Paris.
