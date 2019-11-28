Disney+ Continues to Push Social Tracking for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

News & Analysis • Alex Edghill • November 28 2019

Social Media Snapshot – Monday November 18 to Sunday November 24

Buzz for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continues to pick up, registering s its most dominant week across the board on the year. It easily led all three services and is drawing huge interest for both the Rise Of Skywalker and Disney Plus sibling, The Mandalorian. It broke its own Instagram weekly record for most likes in a single week since we started monitoring the service closely six months ago.

Twitter

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all four metrics on Twitter on the week with 310,362 post likes and 61,717 retweets. This was over three times its nearest competitor, Cats. In terms of the best single posts on the week, Skywalker had to share those honors with Jumanji: The Next Level as they both secured an 8.0 power rating. Jumanji got a huge boost from it’s a-list star Dwayne Johnson who posted a photoshopped image of himself and fellow co-star Kevin Hart which cleared grabbed a whole lot of interest on the week. Cats accounted for the third most popular single post on the week with its new trailer.

FilmNew Page LikesPostsPost LikesPost Retweets
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker       14,919 25 310,362        61,717 
Cats         4,286          85,041        20,106 
No Time To Die            302          28,068          4,772 
Sonic The Hedgehog         1,152          20,075          3,937 
Bill & Ted Face the Music            762          17,637          3,001 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker19-Nov8.0
Jumanji: The Next Level24-Nov8.0
Cats18-Nov7.8



* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

The Rise Of Skywalker also led Facebook with 169,978 likes on the week, more than four times of the second place, Call Of The Wild. For a number of reasons, Facebook has been the hardest service for Skywalker to lead but there was no stopping it this week. Ironically, it didn’t secure the single largest post on the week, as Harrison Ford’s Call Of The Wild took the honors from the very franchise that granted him superstar status 40 years before.

Film  New Page Likes  Posts  Post Likes  Post Shares 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker       16,633 22        169,978        31,374 
Call Of The Wild            N/A          41,917        25,023 
Cats          3,582          29,629        18,094 
No Time To Die         1,138          28,660          1,607 
Bad Boys For Life            170          28,522          4,110 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Call Of The Wild20-Nov8.1
Cats19-Nov7.8
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker19-Nov7.5



* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Jedigram was dominated as usual by Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker which had a mind-boggling 5,073,597 likes on the week from its 17 posts. It also secured the top three most powerful single posts on the week. Amazingly, Skywalker beat the second place film with more than 20 times its nearest competitors for both likes and comments.

Film New Followers  Posts  Post Likes  Post Comments 
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker       88,508 17 5,073,597        35,293 
No Time To Die          5,909 251,148          1,785 
Spies In Disguise          1,859 155,621          1,498 
Jumanji: The Next Level        11,108 15 115,089             577 
Bad Boys For Life         2,193 74,152             914 

Top 3 Posts:

MovieDatePower*
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker18-Nov9.8
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker19-Nov9.6
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker19-Nov9.5



* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Share this post

News Stories