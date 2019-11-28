Disney+ Continues to Push Social Tracking for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Social Media Snapshot – Monday November 18 to Sunday November 24
Buzz for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continues to pick up, registering s its most dominant week across the board on the year. It easily led all three services and is drawing huge interest for both the Rise Of Skywalker and Disney Plus sibling, The Mandalorian. It broke its own Instagram weekly record for most likes in a single week since we started monitoring the service closely six months ago.
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all four metrics on Twitter on the week with 310,362 post likes and 61,717 retweets. This was over three times its nearest competitor, Cats. In terms of the best single posts on the week, Skywalker had to share those honors with Jumanji: The Next Level as they both secured an 8.0 power rating. Jumanji got a huge boost from it’s a-list star Dwayne Johnson who posted a photoshopped image of himself and fellow co-star Kevin Hart which cleared grabbed a whole lot of interest on the week. Cats accounted for the third most popular single post on the week with its new trailer.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|14,919
|25
|310,362
|61,717
|Cats
|4,286
|9
|85,041
|20,106
|No Time To Die
|302
|7
|28,068
|4,772
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|1,152
|3
|20,075
|3,937
|Bill & Ted Face the Music
|762
|3
|17,637
|3,001
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Nov
|8.0
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|24-Nov
|8.0
|Cats
|18-Nov
|7.8
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
The Rise Of Skywalker also led Facebook with 169,978 likes on the week, more than four times of the second place, Call Of The Wild. For a number of reasons, Facebook has been the hardest service for Skywalker to lead but there was no stopping it this week. Ironically, it didn’t secure the single largest post on the week, as Harrison Ford’s Call Of The Wild took the honors from the very franchise that granted him superstar status 40 years before.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|16,633
|22
|169,978
|31,374
|Call Of The Wild
|N/A
|2
|41,917
|25,023
|Cats
|3,582
|5
|29,629
|18,094
|No Time To Die
|1,138
|7
|28,660
|1,607
|Bad Boys For Life
|170
|2
|28,522
|4,110
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Call Of The Wild
|20-Nov
|8.1
|Cats
|19-Nov
|7.8
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Nov
|7.5
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Jedigram was dominated as usual by Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker which had a mind-boggling 5,073,597 likes on the week from its 17 posts. It also secured the top three most powerful single posts on the week. Amazingly, Skywalker beat the second place film with more than 20 times its nearest competitors for both likes and comments.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|88,508
|17
|5,073,597
|35,293
|No Time To Die
|5,909
|7
|251,148
|1,785
|Spies In Disguise
|1,859
|7
|155,621
|1,498
|Jumanji: The Next Level
|11,108
|15
|115,089
|577
|Bad Boys For Life
|2,193
|2
|74,152
|914
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|18-Nov
|9.8
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Nov
|9.6
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|19-Nov
|9.5
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
