Disney+ Continues to Push Social Tracking for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Social Media Snapshot – Monday November 18 to Sunday November 24

Buzz for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker continues to pick up, registering s its most dominant week across the board on the year. It easily led all three services and is drawing huge interest for both the Rise Of Skywalker and Disney Plus sibling, The Mandalorian. It broke its own Instagram weekly record for most likes in a single week since we started monitoring the service closely six months ago.

Twitter

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker led all four metrics on Twitter on the week with 310,362 post likes and 61,717 retweets. This was over three times its nearest competitor, Cats. In terms of the best single posts on the week, Skywalker had to share those honors with Jumanji: The Next Level as they both secured an 8.0 power rating. Jumanji got a huge boost from it’s a-list star Dwayne Johnson who posted a photoshopped image of himself and fellow co-star Kevin Hart which cleared grabbed a whole lot of interest on the week. Cats accounted for the third most popular single post on the week with its new trailer.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 14,919 25 310,362 61,717 Cats 4,286 9 85,041 20,106 No Time To Die 302 7 28,068 4,772 Sonic The Hedgehog 1,152 3 20,075 3,937 Bill & Ted Face the Music 762 3 17,637 3,001

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Nov 8.0 Jumanji: The Next Level 24-Nov 8.0 Cats 18-Nov 7.8





* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Facebook

The Rise Of Skywalker also led Facebook with 169,978 likes on the week, more than four times of the second place, Call Of The Wild. For a number of reasons, Facebook has been the hardest service for Skywalker to lead but there was no stopping it this week. Ironically, it didn’t secure the single largest post on the week, as Harrison Ford’s Call Of The Wild took the honors from the very franchise that granted him superstar status 40 years before.

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 16,633 22 169,978 31,374 Call Of The Wild N/A 2 41,917 25,023 Cats 3,582 5 29,629 18,094 No Time To Die 1,138 7 28,660 1,607 Bad Boys For Life 170 2 28,522 4,110

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Call Of The Wild 20-Nov 8.1 Cats 19-Nov 7.8 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 19-Nov 7.5





* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Instagram

Jedigram was dominated as usual by Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker which had a mind-boggling 5,073,597 likes on the week from its 17 posts. It also secured the top three most powerful single posts on the week. Amazingly, Skywalker beat the second place film with more than 20 times its nearest competitors for both likes and comments.

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 88,508 17 5,073,597 35,293 No Time To Die 5,909 7 251,148 1,785 Spies In Disguise 1,859 7 155,621 1,498 Jumanji: The Next Level 11,108 15 115,089 577 Bad Boys For Life 2,193 2 74,152 914

Top 3 Posts: