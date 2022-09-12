Disney Announces New Films, Debuts Trailers and Footage at D23 Convention: Indiana Jones, The Little Mermaid, Pixar’s Elio & Inside Out 2, Marvel’s Thunderbolts

The biannual Disney fan convention D23 returned in-person for the first time since 2019 this past weekend in Anaheim. New trailers, songs, casting and directorial announcements, concept art, and other sneak peaks were revealed to the live auditorium of 7,500.

Among the theatrically exclusive films they teased, listed in order of release date:

Strange World

A new trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original fantasy was introduced by director Don Hall, co-director and screenwriter Qui Nguyen, and a voice cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, and Jaboukie Young-White.

(The trailer embedded below was released several months ago. The D23 trailer has not yet officially been released online.)

Avatar: The Way of Water

A presentation for 20th Century Studios’ upcoming sequel was introduced by writer-director James Cameron, appearing by video from New Zealand. in-person appearances by cast members included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, December 16.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Director Ryan Coogler premiered an exclusive scene from the sequel to 2018’s blockbuster Black Panther, joined on stage by stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, November 11.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors shared a sneak peak of the third Ant-Man installment.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Image courtesy: Disney

Haunted Mansion

Star Jamie Lee Curtis debuted a sneak peak of the film, based on the Disney World ride. It’s the second film version of the ride, after the 2003 version starring Eddie Murphy.

This film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Image courtesy: Disney

The Little Mermaid

Director Rob Marshall (musicals Chicago, Into the Woods, Nine, Mary Poppins Returns) and star Halle Bailey debuted a teaser trailer, including an excerpt from the song Part of Your World.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, May 6, 2023.

Elemental

Director Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) introduced the next Pixar film along with voice stars Mamoudou Athie and Leah Lewis, who respectively voice Ember and Wade, two characters who are made of fire and water.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Image courtesy: Disney/Pixar

Elio and Inside Out 2

While Elemental had previously been announced, Pixar also announced their subsequent two films as well.

Elio stars follows an 11-year-old boy (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) who’s accidentally beamed up to space and mistaken by aliens for Earth’s ambassador. The film is scheduled for release in spring 2024.

Inside Out 2 will continue the adventures of a now-teenaged Riley and the emotions living inside her, led by Amy Poehler, who made an in-person appearance to announce her return as the character Joy. The film is scheduled for release in summer 2024.

No release platform was announced for either film, so it remains to be seen whether they will be theatrically exclusive or Disney+ originals.

Image courtesy: Disney/Pixar

Indiana Jones 5

Disney and Lucasfilm’s upcoming as-yet-untitled fifth Indiana Jones installment played a sizzle reel, shown only at the convention and not yet officially available online.

Star Harrison Ford appeared on stage, joined by costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold, taking over from Steven Spielberg who helmed the first four installments.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Image courtesy: Disney

The Marvels

Director Nia DaCosta and stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani gave a sneak peak of The Marvels, the expanded-cast sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Image courtesy: Disney.

Wish

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original release stars the voice of Ariana DeBose (who just won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for West Side Story) as Asha, the first person to ever “wish upon a star.”

After directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn introduced the premise of the film, DeBose debuted one of its songs More for Us with a live performance.

Image courtesy: Disney

Captain America: New World Order

Director Julius Onah and stars Anthony Mackie (playing a new incarnation of Captain America), Danny Ramirez, and Carl Lumbly promoted the installment, which continues the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts, a title which had already previously been announced at Comic-Con in July, revealed its cast, including the return of characters previously played in prior Marvel films and Disney+ series by Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, July 6, 2024.

Fantastic Four

Matt Shankman, who directed every episode of the 2021 Disney+ miniseries WandaVision, will direct Fantastic Four. While there have been three prior Fantastic Four movies, this is the first one directly connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Director Barry Jenkins appeared to share a sneak peak of the prequel, using the same photorealistic CGI animation technique used for 2019’s The Lion King.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas in 2024, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.

Snow White

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the title character and Gal Gadot as the evil queen appeared to discuss their characters.

The film debuts exclusively in cinemas in 2024, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.