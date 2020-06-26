Disney Moves Mulan to August 21

Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

The Walt Disney Studios is moving the theatrical release date of Mulan by four weeks, dating its latest live action remake to August 21 from its previously scheduled slot on July 24. Mulan was originally scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on March 27 before the Covid-19 pandemic pushed the title further down the schedule. The move comes a day after Warner Bros. announced it would be rescheduling Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to August 12.

Both these date changes follow the highest single-day of positive Covid-19 test results to date in the United States, with over 37 thousand newly confirmed cases on Thursday according to John Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance. Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs – on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together,” said Alan Horn, Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, and Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios.