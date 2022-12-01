Disney Reveals Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer

Courtesy of Disney/Lucasfilm

The Walt Disney Company released the teaser trailer and poster today for Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the anticipated fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford as the legendary archaeologist, and directed by James Mangold, whose credits include Ford v Ferrari ($117.6M domestic/$225.5M global) and Logan ($226.2M domestic/$619.1M global). The film opens in theaters on June 30th, 2023.

Courtesy of Disney/Lucasfilm

Alongside Harrison Ford, the film stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas return to serve as executive producers, with John Williams once again composing the score.