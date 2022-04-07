Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Outpaces The Batman to Set Fandango’s 2022 First Day Sales Record

Fandango sold more tickets for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in the first 24 hours of sales, than for any other 2022 film so far, including its previous 2022 leader, The Batman.

The first day presales for Doctor Strange 2 are Fandango’s biggest since Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets went on sale in November of 2021.

Opening exclusively in theaters on May 6th, Fandango saw showtimes for Doctor Strange 2 selling out and theater partners posting new showtimes to meet the demand.

“The epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises Marvel Studios is known to deliver,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis.