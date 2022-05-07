Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Enters Saturday with $229M Worldwide

Overseas • Daniel Loria • May 07 2022
Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness")

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned just shy of $230 million from 49 markets through Friday. The latest instal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken in $90 million from North America (U.S. and Canada) and $139.3 million overseas, including previews.

Domestically, the film is currently tracking to open between $170 and $185 million according to Disney.

Top overseas markets as of Saturday include:

South Korea$19.6M
UK$12.0M
Mexico$11.6M
Brazil$7.7M
Japan$6.7M
France$6.4M
Australia$6.4M
Germany$5.0M
Italy$4.8M
India$4.3M
Malaysia$4.0M

Share this post

News Stories