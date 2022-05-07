Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Enters Saturday with $229M Worldwide

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned just shy of $230 million from 49 markets through Friday. The latest instal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken in $90 million from North America (U.S. and Canada) and $139.3 million overseas, including previews.
Domestically, the film is currently tracking to open between $170 and $185 million according to Disney.
Top overseas markets as of Saturday include:
|South Korea
|$19.6M
|UK
|$12.0M
|Mexico
|$11.6M
|Brazil
|$7.7M
|Japan
|$6.7M
|France
|$6.4M
|Australia
|$6.4M
|Germany
|$5.0M
|Italy
|$4.8M
|India
|$4.3M
|Malaysia
|$4.0M
