Focus Features to Release Downton Abbey 2 Theatrically December 22

Historical drama sequel Downton Abbey 2 will open in cinemas for the Christmas and holiday season.

Based on the ensemble cast television series which followed a wealthy British family and their servants in the 1910s and 1920s, originally airing from 2010-15 on ITV in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States, the first movie was released in September 2019.

The box office beat all expectations, earning a higher-than-projected $31.0M first place opening weekend en route to a $96.8M domestic total. (Projections for the debut had originally been in the $22M-$27M range.)

The original cast including Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, and Imelda Staunton will all return, plus new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Series creator and screenwriter Julian Fellowes will return to pen the sequel, while Simon Curtis will direct the screenplay.

Three other wide releases are currently scheduled for theatrical wide release on December 22: Warner Bros.’ fourth The Matrix installment, Universal’s animated sequel Sing 2, and Disney / 20th Century Studios’ action sequel The King’s Man.

Other releases scheduled for earlier in December include Sony Pictures’ superhero sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney / 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story remake directed by Steven Spielberg.