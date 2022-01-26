Focus Features Release Date Shuffle: Downton Abbey: A New Era Moves to May 20, 2022; The Outfit Moves to March 18, 2022

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' (Image Courtesy of Focus Features)

Focus Features, Universal Pictures International and Carnival Films have announced that the global release of date Downton Abbey: A New Era has moved from March 18, 2022 to May 20, 2022 in the U.S. In the U.K., the sequel will now hit theaters on April 29, 2022.

Additionally, Focus has moved the release date of The Outfit, the directorial debut of Oscar-winning screenwriter Graham Moore, from February 25, 2022 to March 18, 2022, taking Downton’s spot on the calendar.

You can find full breakdowns of each film below.

Downton Abbey: A New Era:

From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

The original principal cast have returned for the second film along with new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. The screenplay is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award® winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is directing.

The Outfit:

THE OUTFIT is directed by Moore (The Imitation Game), who also co-wrote the screenplay with actor/writer Johnathan McClain (Mad Men). The film stars Academy Award® winner Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner series), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Johnny Flynn (Emma), Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW) and Simon Russell Beale (The Hollow Crown). Producers are Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Amy Jackson. The film is a gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.