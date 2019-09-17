ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood to Host Exclusive Downton Abbey Experience on Film’s Opening Weekend

ArcLight Cinemas is bringing Downton Abbey to Los Angeles.

In celebration of the forthcoming feature-film continuation of the ITV series, the theater chain will host an exclusive Downton Abbey experience at their Hollywood theater during the film’s opening weekend (September 19-22). The $65 ticket package includes a movie ticket, two curated cocktails, a selection of “sweets and savories,” a commemorative keepsake and popcorn.

Additionally, ArcLight Hollywood’s Balcony Bar will be transformed into a “multi-room immersive experience” featuring themed decor, costumes, staff in period outfits and character actors.

“We’re going beyond the four walls of the movie theater to bring Downton Abbey to life at ArcLight Hollywood,” said ArcLight Cinemas Chief Marketing Officer Vince Szwajkowski in a statement. “Creating the perfect environment for the best guest experience is tantamount to our business. We are thrilled to partner with Focus Features to develop this unique interactive event.”

You can find tickets and more information here.

In a far more exclusive initiative to celebrate the release of the film, Highclere Castle—the iconic filming location of the hit series—will open its doors to two guests on Airbnb for one night only for £150 inclusive. During their stay, guests will be “treated like royalty,” including an evening of cocktails with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon in the Saloon followed by a traditional dinner in the State Dining Room, where they will be waited on by the castle’s own butler. After dinner, guests will enjoy coffee in the Library before retiring to one of the castle’s principal bedrooms, including en-suite bathroom and views of 1,000 acres of rolling parkland.

The following day, guests will be treated to breakfast in advance of a a private tour of the grounds of the castle, which itself covers 100,000 square feet with a total of 300 rooms.

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” said castle owner Lady Carnarvon. “Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

Booking for the Airbnb listing will open on October 1, 2019 at 12PM BST. More details can be found at airbnb.com/downtonabbey