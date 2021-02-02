Emagine Entertainment Acquires Michigan’s Birmingham 8 Theatre

Image Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

PRESS RELEASE

Troy, Michigan-based exhibitor Emagine Entertainment has announced the acquisition of the Birmingham 8 Theatre in Birmingham, Michigan effective February 2, 2021. The theater will be called “Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine.”

Renovated in 2015 with new luxury seating, reserved seating, a liquor license, and updates to the venue’s screens and sound system, the theater will not undergo any additional changes. The marquee will also remain unchanged. The Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine, will continue to play art house and first-run films. As a Powered by Emagine theater, patrons can expect the same service and amenities the Emagine brand is known for, including expanded concession items, craft beer, cocktails and wine, a large candy selection, Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, popcorn (and a healthier option, OlivEpop popcorn), luxury seating, large screens, and loyalty programs.

The Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine, is currently closed with plans to reopen within 90 days.

“We are pleased to welcome the Birmingham 8 into the Emagine family,” says Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine. “The community of Birmingham can be at ease knowing we plan to maintain all its charm under our ownership. We understand the value this theater has held in the community and are committed to continuing that legacy while enhancing the consumer experience with all the virtues our brand will bring.”

“As a resident of the community, I am thrilled that we are able to incorporate this beautiful theater into the Emagine portfolio of luxury cinemas.” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine. “Running this theatre along with the Emagine Palladium will allow us to bring big Hollywood movies and some really unique content to the residents of Birmingham and the surrounding communities.”

The Emagine Brand operates a combined 23,141 seats and 244 screens in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin; those numbers will now be increasing by 482 seats and eight screens with the addition of The Birmingham 8, Powered By Emagine.