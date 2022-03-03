Emagine Entertainment to Screen Four Films for Women’s History Month in March: Erin Brockovich, A League of Their Own, Zero Dark Thirty, Clueless

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

Midwestern cinema chain Emagine Entertainment will host a series of $5 screenings of films with female protagonists, to celebrate Women’s History Month.

March 4-10: 2000’s Erin Brockovich, starring Julia Roberts in her Academy Award Best Actress-winning performance as the title real-life environmental activist.

March 11-17: 1992’s A League of Their Own, starring Geena Davis and Madonna about the first women’s professional baseball league during the 1940s.

March 18-24: 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty, starring Jessica Chastain as a CIA intelligence analyst tasked with locating Osama bin Laden in the years after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

March 25-31: 1995’s Clueless, starring Alicia Silverstone as a girl trying to navigate life at an L.A.-area high school.

The nine participating Emagine locations are Michigan’s Birch Run, Canton, Novi, Rochester Hills, and Royal Oak sites; plus Minnesota’s Willow Creek, White Bear, Eagan, and Lakeville sites.

Tickets can be purchased at Emagine-Entertainment.com or on the Emagine app.

Emagine Entertainment ranked #20 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 listing of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 255 screens at 21 locations.