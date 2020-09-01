Empire Cinemas to Deploy CinemaNext’s Sphera Concept at New Saudi Arabia Theater

Image Courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext has signed an agreement with Lebanese exhibitor Empire Cinemas to deploy its Sphera premium cinema concept at Empire’s new theater at the Al Andalus Mall in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 18-screen, 1,176 theater, which will feature Sphera as its centerpiece, is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sphera offers luxury reclining seats in a stadium seating configuration that provides a unique field of view, real-time LED ambient lighting deployed in vertical columns along the side walls of the auditorium, immersive visuals & sound with a new acoustical wall structure and contemporary design. The Sphera auditorium in Jeddah will feature a 15.5-meter wide wall-to-wall screen, 152 seats, a 4K laser projector and a Dolby AtmosTM sound system reinforced by a subwoofer designed using the latest developments in energy transducer technology.

“Our high standards for comfort, design and innovation through the new technologies we deploy are a perfect fit for this rapidly developing region,” said Empire Cinemas CEO Gino Haddad in a statement. “From the moment we first experienced Sphera in Paris and in Athens, we were enthralled with the design, service, technological superiority and affordability of CinemaNext’s turnkey premium cinema. We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with them again on our second site in Saudi Arabia. As the cinema industry re-emerges from the global lockdown, to be able to offer our audiences large seating perfectly fit for social distancing and real-time lighting effects combined with a bespoke architectural & aesthetic concept for a truly immersive moviegoing experience with Sphera is nothing less than thrilling.”

Added CinemaNext MEA General Manager François Inizan, “As an advocate of the latest technologies enhancing the moviegoing experience, Empire Cinemas has been a significant partner in our continuous endeavour to transform the public’s entertainment experience with the most advanced image and sound technologies, as well as a sophisticated and contemporary design, making Sphera the perfect all-in-one premium offer. We are thrilled that CinemaNext has become a preferred cinema integrator in the Middle East with over 100 screens to be installed by our local teams by the end of 2020. We are committed to transporting even more moviegoers in the region deeper into the cinemagoing experience with our unequalled services and premium solutions.”

Learn more about Sphera here.