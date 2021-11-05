Eternals Earns $9.5M in Thursday Previews

Photo Credits: Marvel Studios & Disney ("Eternals")

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Eternals took in $9.5M from domestic Thursday evening previews, the third-highest such number of 2021.

That’s behind July’s Black Widow ($13.2M in Thursday previews for an $80.3M opening weekend) and October’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($11.6M / $90.0M), but ahead of September’s fellow Marvel release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($8.8M / $75.3M).

What does this portend for Eternals’ domestic opening weekend? Reaching Black Widow‘s 6.08x multiple (of opening weekend to Thursday preview revenue) would yield a $57.8M debut, while matching the 7.76x multiple for Carnage would yield $73.7M, and matching the 8.56x multiple for Shang-Chi would mean $81.3M.

Overseas, Eternals has now amassed $19.8M in 39 markets, though critically without China. Through either one or two days open in any overseas market, top territories so far include $4.1M in South Korea, $2.6M in France, $1.3M in Mexico, $1.2M in Italy, $1.1M in both Australia and Germany, and $1.0M each in Brazil, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

It’s also earned the top pandemic-era opening day in territories such as Argentina, Brazil, Malaysia, Peru, Singapore, and Uruguay.

Continue to check BoxOfficePro.com and our official social media channels for further updates on Eternals‘ box office throughout the rest of this weekend.