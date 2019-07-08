Event Cinema Association Unveils Their Upcoming Slate at 2019 CineEurope

Last month’s CineEurope was host to a first in the world of exhibition: a product presentation devoted exclusively to event cinema. Hosted by the Event Cinema Association, led by managing director Grainne Peat, the presentation promised a slate of event cinema programming that will build upon the success already enjoyed throughout the first half of the year.

Notes Peat: “Following a successful 2018 for event cinema, 2019 is already looking promising, with June being one of the highest grossing months in the U.K. & Ireland in the last three years. Taking over £6m at [the box office], the U.K. and Ireland is currently up 3 percent on 2018.”

The event cinema slate over the coming months, Peat argues, has “something for everyone… 42nd Street (The Musical) in November will be a huge hit. I’m really looking forward to seeing that on the big screen. Billy Connolly: The Sex Life of Bandages in October will certainly be a great crowd pleaser. In December, Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh return to cinemas with The Winter’s Tale, [which] will certainly be one to watch.” Below, the ECA shares these and other event cinema titles coming to theaters throughout Europe and beyond over the remainder of 2019 and 2020.

CINEMA LIVE

Rigoletto on the Lake

Release Date: Tuesday, September 17

Availability: Worldwide, excluding Asia & Latin America

Format: DCP & Blu-ray

Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece–compelling, blood-curdling and beautiful– will delight audiences with a powerhouse combination of entertainment and emotional intensity from the spectacular shore of Lake Constance, Bregenz.

Plácido Domingo: 50th Anniversary Gala Evening

Release Date: Tuesday, October 1

Availability: Worldwide, excluding Asia & Latin America

Format: DCP & Blu-ray

For one very special night, 50 years after his debut, the legendary Plácido Domingo returns to the breathtaking Arena Di Verona amphitheater for this anniversary gala evening, revisiting three of his greatest ever roles in Verdi’s Nabucco, I due Foscari, and Macbeth.

Billy Connolly: The Sex Life of Bandages

Release Date: Thursday, October 10

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP & Blu-ray

Hailed as the UK’s most influential comedian of all time, legendary Scot Billy Connolly is coming to cinemas with this brilliant show from his final stand-up tour, recorded in 2015. Screening as a special one-night-only event, Connolly will also muse upon his career, life, and legacy in a deeply personal interview filmed exclusively for cinema audiences. The Sex Life of Bandages is a big screen tribute to an iconic funny-man whose sharp wit and anarchic storytelling is still as hilarious as ever.

Northern Ballet: Dracula Live

Release Date: Thursday, October 31

Availability: Worldwide

Format: Satellite IS10:02

Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire lives on in this extraordinary production from Northern Ballet, played out through a unique blend of sensuous dancing, gripping theatre, and Gothic sets. Broadcast live to cinemas for Halloween, Dracula is ballet with a dramatic bite that will leave you thirsty for more.

CINEVENTS/FATHOM



Lionel Richie at Glastonbury

Lionel Richie performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Release Date: August 21, 2019

Availability: UK & Europe (CinEvents), ROW (Fathom)

Format: DCP

Catch music legend Lionel Richie in his debut Glastonbury appearance when he drew a 200,000-strong crowd to Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2015, prompting mass sing-a-longs and proving everyone loves a bit of Lionel. Relive the international superstar’s performance at one of the world’s most iconic festivals this August, featuring hits including “All Night Long,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Hello” and Three Times a Lady. This special event Includes a cinema-exclusive introduction from Lionel himself, so make sure you don’t miss out on this big screen experience!

The Game Changers

Release Date: September 16, 2019

Availability: Europe (CinEvents), ROW (Fathom) [Some territory restrictions apply]

Format: DCP

Premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and directed by Academy Award winner Louie Psihoyos (The Cove), The Game Changers is one of the most highly-anticipated documentaries on food and human performance ever created. Executive Produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenneger, and Jackie Chan, among others, this unique fusion of aspirational characters, strong narrative threads, and actionable information has left early viewers so inspired that The Game Changers is already being heralded by many of the most significant influencers, thought leaders, organizations, and companies in the space as the tipping point for plant-based eating. This cinema event includes a special roundtable discussion between the aforementioned executive producers, among other high-profile names involved in the film.

Coming Soon from CinEvents/Fathom

Elvis Unleashed (October 2019)

INXS Live Baby Live at Wembley Stadium 1991 (Date TBA)

MORE2SCREEN

Wise Children



Release Date: From October 3, 2019

Availability: Worldwide

Format: Recorded DCP

A critically acclaimed five-star play with music adapted and directed by Emma Rice based on the last great novel of Angela Carter.

Gauguin from The National Gallery, London

Release Date: From November 1, 2019 (international release)

Availability: Worldwide

Format: Recorded DCP

New exhibition event focusing on Paul Gauguin, one of the world’s most popular and important artists, consisting of a 60-minute documentary plus a cinema exclusive 30-minute private view of the forthcoming National Gallery exhibition Gauguin Portraits, just after it opens in London.

42nd Street – The Musical

Release Date: November 10 and 12, 2019

Availability: U.K./Europe

Format: Recorded DCP

The largest ever production of the legendary Tony Award-winning Broadway musical theatre spectacular, filmed live at the Theatre Royal, London and starring Bonnie Langford.

Kinky Boots – The Musical

Release Date: February 4 and 9, 2020

Availability: Worldwide, excluding North America

Format: Recorded DCP

Award-winning, five-star feel-good hit musical with songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper filmed live at the Adelphi Theatre, London.

Jonas Kaufmann My Vienna

Jonas Kaufmann Palais Garnier, Paris

Release Date: From February 11, 2020

Availability: Worldwide, excluding GAS

Format: Recorded DCP

Opera star Jonas Kaufmann presents his personal tribute to Vienna in this special classical concert documentary.

NATIONAL THEATRE



National Theatre Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Release Date: Thursday, October 17

Format: DCP/Blu-ray

The National Theater is delighted to be working again with the Bridge Theatre to capture live their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare, starring Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) and Oliver Chris (National Theatre Live: Young Marx) as the fairy King and Queen. Building on the success of their immersive staging for Julius Caesar, Shakespeare’s favorite comedy will see the theatre transformed into forest —a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels.

National Theatre Live: Hansard

Release Date: Thursday, November 7

Format: Live via satellite

Broadcasting live from the National Theatre is brand new play Hansard, by Simon Wood. The play is directed by Simon Godwin (Antony & Cleopatra) and features two-time Olivier Award winner Lindsay Duncan (Birdman, About Time) and three-time Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings (The Lady in the Van, The Queen).

National Theatre Live: Present Laughter

Release Date: Thursday, November 28

Format: DCP/Blu-ray

The National Theatre captures live Noel Coward’s 1930’s hilarious comedy Present Laughter from The Old Vic. Starring Andrew Scott (BBC’s “Sherlock,” “Fleabag”), the play tells the story of star actor Garry Essendine, whose colorful life is in danger of spiraling out of control. Present Laughter is a giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness.

PATHE LIVE



Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema – Live from Moscow

Release Dates:

Raymonda—October 27, 2019

Le Corsaire—November 17, 2019

The Nutcracker—December 15, 2019

Giselle—January 26, 2020

Swan Lake—February 23, 2020

Romeo and Juliet—March 29, 2020

Jewels—April 19, 2020

Availability: Worldwide

Format: Live and DCP 2K, 5.1 sound

The number one ballet series in cinema celebrates its 10th anniversary season by offering global audiences intense emotions through the repertoire’s most popular titles.

Comédie-Française: The French National Theatre in Cinema

Release Dates:

October 2019 through August 2020

Electra/Orestes

A Flea in Her Ear

Scapin the Schemer

The Fop Reformed

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP 2K, 5.1 sound. Available with English and Spanish subtitles

A prestigious stage, four timeless shows… the Comédie-Française invites audiences to experience the most enthralling stories in cinemas. From passion and betrayal to mistaken identities, deception, and stratagems… the Troupe will embark theater lovers on a journey through great stage classics on the big screen.

Iris: A Space Opera by Justice

Release Dates: August 26-30, 2019

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP 2K, 5.1 and Atmos sound. Available with English and Spanish subtitles

The band Justice has created a unique live performance filmed especially for cinemas. Adapted from the live show “Woman Worldwide,” widely considered to be one of the greatest electro concerts ever produced, Iris: A Space Opera by Justice is a totally immersive visual and auditory experience. The concert film is preceded by a documentary that goes behind the scenes of this extraordinary show.

Mylène Farmer 2019 – The Movie

Release Date: November 7, 2019

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP 2K and Dolby Cinema, 5.1 and Atmos sound

Mylène Farmer’s new spectacular show in cinemas for one night only, shot at Paris La Défense Arena, Europe’s largest music venue, across her nine-date residency that brought 235,000 fans together. A monumental and unmatched performance to experience on the big screen.

PIECE OF MAGIC ENTERTAINMENT

Marianne & Leonard Words Of Love

Release Date: September 2019

Format: DCP

League of Legends

Release Date: November 10, 2019

Andre Rieu 70 Years Young

Release Date: January 2020

Format: DCP

ROYAL OPERA HOUSE



Don Giovanni

DON GIOVANNI_ROH_COVENT GARDEN, Don Giovanni; Mariusz Kwiecien, Leporello; Ildebrando D’Arcangelo, Donna Anna; Rachel Willis_Sorensen, Don Ottavio; Pavol Breslik, Donna Elvira; Hrachuhi Bassenz, Zerlina; Chen Reiss, Masetto; Anatoli Sivko, The Commendatore; Willard White, Conductor; Marc Minkowski,

Release Dates: Tuesday, October 8 (live), Sunday, October 27 (encore)

Availability: Worldwide

Sexual intrigue, jealousy, wit, anger… and retribution! The new Royal Opera Season begins with Mozart’s engaging masterpiece, which follows Don Giovanni, the women he serially seduces, and the vengeance that finally catches up with him. The opera is renowned for its ever-shifting portrayals of complex characters, fast-moving action, and mix of the comic and the heartfelt. A cast of international singers–both familiar and making Royal Opera debuts–under conductor Hartmut Haenchen perform the glorious arias and ensembles of this opera favorite. Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Don Pasquale

DON PASQUALE – Compositeur : Gaetano DONIZETTI – Livret : Guivanni RUFFINI – Direction musicale : Evelino PIDO – Chef des choeurs : Alessandro DI STEFANO – Mise en scene : Damiano MICHIELETTO – Scenographie : Paolo FANTIN – Costumes : Agostino CAVALCA – Lumieres : Alessandro CARLETTI – Avec : Michele PERTUSI (Don Pasquale) – Florian SEMPEY (Dottor Malatesta) – Lawrence BROWNLEE (Ernesto) – Nadine SIERRA (Norina) – Le 06 06 2018 – A l Opera Garnier – Photo : Vincent PONTET

Release Dates: Thursday, October 24 (live), Sunday, October 27 (encore)

Availability: Worldwide

Royal Opera favorite Bryn Terfel heads the cast for this new production of Donizetti’s comedy of domestic drama across two generations. The witty story of a middle-aged man whose supposed young wife runs rings around him–with her own ulterior romantic purpose in mind–has long delighted and surprised audiences, not least as presented with the sparkle of its music and the virtuoso skill of its performers. Damiano Michieletto’s exhilarating production shows how contemporary the characters still are and how immediate and touching the story remains. Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III

Release Dates: Thursday, November 5 (live), Sunday, November 10 (encore)

Availability: Worldwide

From The Royal Ballet’s classical origins in the works of Marius Petipa to the home-grown choreographers who put British ballet on the world stage, this mixed program highlights the versatility of the company. Petipa’s Raymonda Act III is Russian classical ballet summarized in one act, full of sparkle and precise technique, while Ashton’s zEnigma Variations is quintessentially British in every way–from its score by Elgar and period designs by Julia Trevelyan Oman, to Ashton’s signature style. Concerto, MacMillan’s fusion of classical technique with a contemporary mind, completes a program that shows the breadth of The Royal Ballet’s heritage

Coppélia

Release Date: Tuesday, December 10 (live), Sunday, December 15 (encore)

Availability: Worldwide

A classic returns to The Royal Ballet repertory with Ninette de Valois’ charming and funny Coppélia–a story of love, mischief and, mechanical dolls. The intricate choreography is set to Delibes’ delightful score and shows off the technical precision and comedic timing of the whole Company. Osbert Lancaster’s designs bring a colorful storybook world to life in this Christmas treat for the whole family.

The Sleeping Beauty

Release Dates: Thursday, January 16 (live), Sunday, January 19 (encore)

Availability: Worldwide

This production of The Sleeping Beauty has been delighting audiences in Covent Garden since 1946. A classic of Russian ballet, it established The Royal Ballet both in its new home after World War II and as a world-class company. Sixty years later, in 2006, the original staging was revived, returning Oliver Messel’s wonderful designs and glittering costumes to the stage. Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score and Marius Petipa’s original choreography beautifully combine with sections created for The Royal Ballet by Frederick Ashton, Anthony Dowell, and Christopher Wheeldon. This ballet is sure to cast its spell over anyone who sees it.

La Bohème

Release Dates: Wednesday, January 29 (live), Sunday, February 2 (encore)

Availability: Worldwide

Puccini’s opera of young love in 19th century Paris is packed with beautiful music, including lyrical arias, celebratory choruses for Act II’s evocation of Christmas Eve in the Latin Quarter, and a poignant final scene over which the composer himself wept. Richard Jones’s character-led production perfectly captures La Bohème’s mixture of comedy, romance, and tragedy, with striking designs by Stewart Laing. The cast features some of the greatest interpreters of Puccini’s bohemian lovers performing today, as well as former members of The Royal Opera’s Jette Parker Young Artists Programme. Sung in Italian with English subtitles.

TRAFALGAR REALEASING



The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London

Release Date: July 11

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP

The Cure, acknowledged as one of the world’s greatest live bands, take the stage in this fabulously immersive cinematic experience.

Between Me and My Mind

Release Date: July 17

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP

Following its critically acclaimed world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Between Me and My Mind comes to cinemas nationwide for a special one-night-only screening on Wednesday, July 17.

Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2019

Release Date: August 1

Availability: U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Israel, Norway, Romania, Spain

Format: DCP

Celebrate the 9th annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies—the first to go global— when the previously unreleased complete June 17, 1991 concert from Giants Stadium comes to movie theaters worldwide.

RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019

Release Date: August 21

Availability: U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Malta, Ireland

Format: DCP

Featuring R40+, the first “Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence,” Cinema Strangiato gives Rush fans worldwide a special look into the best performances from R40 LIVE, on the big screen for the first time.

Roger Waters Us + Them

Release Date: Autumn 2019

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP

Roger Waters, co-founder, creative force, and songwriter behind Pink Floyd, presents his highly anticipated film, Us + Them, featuring state-of- the-art visual production and breathtaking sound.

Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale

Release Date: December 4

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP

Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh return to cinemas in this universally acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s classic play.

VERSION DIGITAL

Billy Budd (Teatro Real de Madrid)

Release Date: 2019/20 season

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP English language. with English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean & Japanese subtitles

The debut of Billy Budd in Madrid is, without a doubt, one of the most important moments of the Bicentenary of the Teatro Real. The magnificent libretto is based on the novel of the same name by Herman Melville. Taking place aboard a British Royal Navy ship, it tells the story of the sailor Billy Budd, a beautiful youth who is loyal, generous, strong, naive, and kind. Billy’s physical attributes and charisma disarm the ship’s master-at-arms, who is incapable of controlling the situation. In the end, he sacrifices the innocent lad without compunction. This new production by the Teatro Real, in conjunction with the Opéra national de Paris and with staging by renowned Deborah Warner, is sure to be an unforgettable experience. Winner of 2018 International Opera Award.

Turandot (Teatro Real de Madrid)

Release Date: 2019/20 season

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP Italian language, with English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean & Japanese subtitles.

Giacomo Puccini’s last opera needs no introduction. After a twenty-year absence, Turandot returns to the Teatro Real in a new production by one of the greatest stage directors of the 20th and 21st centuries: Robert Wilson, the creator of unforgettable images in The Life and Death of Marina Abramovic and Pelléas et Mélisande. In a cast led by Nina Stemme, Gregory Kunde, and Yolanda Auyanet, the Associate Musical Director of the Teatro Real, Nicola Luisotti, conducts one of the greatest operas of Italian repertory.

Barbiere Di Siviglia, Nabucco, Carmen, Turandot (Arena Di Verona Recorded Season); Doña Francisquita and Aida (Gran Teatre Del Liceu In Barcelona)

Release Date: 2019/20 season

Availability: Worldwide

Format: DCP Italian language, with English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean & Japanese subtitles.

A selection of the best operas from the open air stage of Verona, including 2018’s hit Barbiere di Siviglia with Leo Nucci in the iconic role of Figaro; 2017’s astounding production of Nabucco; as well as a selection of the most renowned productions from the last years, including Aida, Turandot, and Carmen. The perfect titles to complete any cinema opera season.







