Fandango Launches Comprehensive Theater Reopening Program

This morning, Fandango unveiled its plan to welcome consumers back to movie theaters as the reopening process prepares to hit full stride in the coming weeks.

The company’s initial offerings will include a comprehensive directory of items important to patrons such as detailed health and cleaning policies of more than 100 movie chains, seating maps broken down by social distancing requirements, and filter-based searches to help moviegoers locate which theaters near them are currently open, among other features.

As one of the world’s leading online movie ticketing sites, Fandango’s initiative here is a significant milestone in the broader recovery process of the domestic and international theatrical markets.

At present, the first major tentpole releases are currently planned for July 24 (Disney’s Mulan) and July 31 (Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros.’ Tenet), while a handful of other titles are also on the slate for mid-to-early July.

