Fathom Events Announces Expanded Dates for Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Fathom Events announced today that the upcoming horror film Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey will expand to nine dates in theaters starting on Wednesday, February 15th and will run through Monday, February 23rd. The film will also be available in more than 1,500 theaters nationwide.

A. A. Milne’s 1926 Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain, opening the doors for this horror take on the classic characters. The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It’s not long before their bloody rampage begins.

“We have been overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response from the public. From top media companies ranging from Rolling Stone magazine to USA Today to TMZ to individual comments on Reddit and YouTube—the world is craving Blood and Honey, and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Fathom to deliver Winnie-The-Pooh as never seen before,” says Stuart Alson, the film’s executive producer.

“This film has been on our radar for several months and audience engagement continues to increase at remarkable rates”, said Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom Events. “We’re excited about our inaugural partnership with ITN to bring horror fans something never seen before in the horror genre. Buckle up.”

Tickets can be purchased online at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of locations, visit the Fathom Events website.