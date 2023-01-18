Fathom Events Brings The Chosen Season 3 Finale to the Big Screen

Courtesy of Fathom Events

The Chosen, a television drama based on the life of Jesus, recently became the highest-grossing event in Fathom Events’ history, with $14.4 million at the domestic box office. The first two episodes of season three premiered theatrically back in November, breaking the Fathom Events box office record previously set by December 2021’s Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers ($13.3M).

As season three of the series comes to a conclusion, Fathom Events has announced that The Chosen will return to theaters on February 2nd & 3rd for the season finale, which consists of episodes seven and eight of season three. Series creator Dallas Jenkins shared, “Yes, a TV show in theaters. These episodes are actually so big and epic, they demand to be seen on the big screen.”