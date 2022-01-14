Fathom Events Brings Opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones Back to Cinemas on Saturday, February 12

Photo courtesy: Fathom Events

Back by popular demand, Fathom Events will present an encore screening of the opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones in select cinemas nationwide on Saturday, February 12. The production was originally presented live in cinemas on Saturday, October 23, 2021, as part of The Met: Live in HD series.

Adapted from the New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow’s memoir of the same title, Fire Shut Up in My Bones was written by Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Harriet director Kasi Lemmons. (Read Boxoffice PRO‘s 2019 interview with Lemmons about that film here.)

Marking the first opera by a black composer ever performed by New York City’s Metropolitan Opera, the production was co-directed by James Robinson and Camille A. Brown, starring Will Liverman as Charles, Angel Blue as Greta, Latonia Moore as Billie, and 13-year-old Walter Russell III as Char’es-Baby.

The runtime is 3 hours and 30 minutes. Showtime and ticket information is available at: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Metropolitan-Opera-Fire-Shut-Up-In-My-Bones

Other upcoming productions in Fathom Events’ The Met: Live in HD series include: