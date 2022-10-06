Fathom Events Marks Best September in Company History

Fathom Events announced today that the company has grossed more than $13M at the domestic box office in the month of September, making this the best September in the company’s history. It also ranked as the second-best month ever for the event cinema company. Leading the way is the inspirational true story Lifemark, about a young man’s journey to meet his birth parents. Lifemark was one of five titles that generated over $1M at the box office. Other September titles included Clerks III, Howl’s Moving Castle, Jeepers Creepers Reborn, and After Ever Happy.

“In a month where overall box office numbers were down, Fathom was able to deliver a diverse slate of 14 unique titles over 63 play dates that resonated with moviegoers across the country,” said Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Events. “We’re proud of the results we’ve seen in September and are bullish about our October box office revenue as we just had Mother Teresa: No Greater Love gross over $1.1M this week.”