Fathom Events to Screen The Chosen Season 3 Premiere in Theaters

Courtesy of Fathom Events

The Chosen will premiere the first two episodes of season three in over 2,000 movie theaters across the United States and English-speaking territories. With more than 420 million episode views from around the world, The Chosen is a fan-supported, seven-season television series, which aims to present an authentic and intimate picture of Jesus’ life and ministry.

Distributed through Fathom Events, The Chosen will have a five-day run beginning November 18th, with a potential extended run both domestically and in the UK & Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“The theme of Season 3 is ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest,’” said series creator Dallas Jenkins. “The honeymoon phase is over, now the characters all have to deal with the costs and occasional confusions of following the Messiah.”

“Having partnered with The Chosen team last year on a record-setting event for Fathom, Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers, we’re thrilled to be working with them again,” said Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer of Fathom Events. “Fathom is excited to be bringing the Season 3 premiere to the big screen for their legions of eager fans via 2000+ theaters worldwide.”

“The stakes are way up for Angel’s first original scripted series,” said Angel Studios Chief Content Officer Jeffrey Harmon. “The Chosen has moved from an experimental project to a world-wide phenomenon and fans have high expectations for the next chapter.”

For a complete list of theaters visit www.thechosen.tv/3.