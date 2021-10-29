Flix Brewhouse Taps Chance Robertson as President and COO

Image Courtesy Flix Brewhouse

Chance Robertson, the former VP of Operations at Cinepolis USA, has been named as the new President and Chief Operating Officer of the dine-in chain Flix Brewhouse. The circuit, known for its unique brewpub-cinema concept, founded its first location in Round Rock, Texas in 2011 and currently operates 78 screens across 9 locations in 6 states.

“Chance is an intelligent and impactful leader who deeply understands both casual dining and theatrical exhibition. His outgoing personality and can-do attitude are terrific fits with our culture,” said Flix Founder and Executive Chair Allan Reagan. “The endemic staffing and supply shortages across the country now impacting hospitality industries as never before are an extreme set of problems, and Chance has the operational expertise needed to navigate these challenges.”

Longer-term, Reagan said Robertson’s insight and creativity will be applied to broadening the scope of Flix’s entertainment offerings while strengthening the brand. “Chance has the rare ability to both think and operate simultaneously in multiple time dimensions” he noted.

Robertson succeeds Matthew Baizer, who led operations at Flix Brewhouse since 2013. “Flix has been an incredible experience for me – the highs of building a great brand and the gut-wrenching lows of the pandemic’s financial hardships,” Baizer said. “We’re on a major upswing now and I look forward as a board member to supporting Chance through this new chapter.”

Baizer remains a member of the company’s board and is now president of a start-up called “The Hub,” which is a mixed-use, entertainment and restaurant district concept originated in Florida and rapidly expanding in Texas.

“I’ve always admired Flix Brewhouse since my first days in cinema dining with Moviehouse & Eatery in Austin,” Robertson said. “It’s truly exciting to return to my entrepreneurial roots leading Flix through today’s hurdles and strategically innovating both guest and team member journeys to create lasting success.”