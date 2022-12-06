GDC Announces Milestones for LPU-1000 LED Player and SR-1000 IMB

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) announced today that sales and commitments of its LPU-1000 LED Player Unit have exceeded 100 units, while the GDC SR-1000 with 5.1/7.1 Cinema Audio Processor is now deployed in over 500 cinema screens worldwide.

GDC LPU-1000 LED Player Unit (designed exclusively for the Samsung Onyx LED Cinema Screen):

Central unit for DCP content playback on Samsung LED cinema screen

Provides direct hardware interface and the necessary signal processing required to support content playback on Samsung LED cinema screen

Supports high frame rate content in 2D and 3D and all image resolution including SD, HD, 2K and 4K

Supports DTS:X for IAB immersive audio to deliver realistic and true cinematic surround sound for a 360° audio experience

Additional Gigabit LAN port that can be used for dedicated ingest, theatre automation, and other external devices.

Samsung Onyx 3D with EspedeoTM 3D active glasses

GDC SR-1000 with 5.1/7.1 Cinema Audio Processor

5.1 / 7.1 / 15.1 audio equalizer (EQ)

1/3-octave graphic EQ with independent bass and treble controls (non-LFE channels)

Parametric EQ (choice of dedicated general LFE settings or SMPTE standard LFE settings for LFE channel)

5.1/7.1 2-way crossover with selectable filter type and configurable slope

Fader (gain adjustment), global and individual channel delay

Uncompressed audio processing (including LPCM on HDMI input)

Provides booth monitor output

Built-in signal generator, mute with configurable fade-in/fade-out times, wide dynamic range

Audio input level display, easy configuration backup and restore

Channel routing & duplication

“It’s when dedicated passionate people rise above the expectations and seize the opportunity that milestones truly are reached. We are thrilled with the cinema industry’s adoption of Samsung’s LED cinema screen powered by our LPU-1000 media server. We design and manufacture LPU-1000 exclusively for the emerging direct-view display market first introduced by Samsung. The solution has powered the world-first DCI-compliant LED Cinema and it is the driver for the sales growth worldwide,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of GDC Technology Limited. “The LED direct-view market is quickly growing globally. With GDC products, we are delivering advanced cinema technology to our dealers and customers entering the emerging technology to deliver superior image quality.”

“The availability to support the processing of top-quality surround sound enables cinema owners to offer an amazing listening experience to moviegoers, said Dr. Man-Nang Chong. “We are confident that adding the cinema audio processing support to our next generation SR series media servers will generate even greater sales opportunities in the future.”