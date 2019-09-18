Geneva 2019 — Paul J. Rogers Leadership Award: Julien Marcel, CEO, Boxoffice

Julien Marcel, chief executive officer of Boxoffice, received the Paul J. Rogers Leadership Award at the 2019 Geneva Convention—the annual summit of the National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan.

The award is given out each year to an individual who has provided visionary leadership in the exhibition industry by adapting to the constantly changing business landscape—improving the industry by challenging norms and embracing the latest technologies and methods to benefit the movie-going experience.

“Julien has grown the Boxoffice name beyond its origins as a trade magazine without losing touch of its commitment to journalism and deep ties to the exhibition industry,” said George Rouman, co-chair of the Geneva Convention. “We are honored to have him here on the eve of Boxoffice Pro’s centennial anniversary to celebrate his leadership and the future of the company.”

Marcel started his career in exhibition at Thomson Technicolor before moving on to Screenvision Europe as head of sales & business development in 2003, ascending to the position of CEO in 2008.

As an entrepreneur, he founded CineMarcel in 2010 to help European circuits in the implementation of loyalty programs and pre-show innovations designed to generate greater interaction with moviegoers. The company evolved into Côté Ciné Group in 2011, quickly becoming a leading player in digital marketing and technology services for French cinemas.

Côté Ciné Group expanded into the United States with the 2013 acquisition of Boxoffice Media, publisher of Boxoffice Pro magazine, ahead of its sale to Webedia, a French digital media conglomerate, in 2015. Under the Webedia name, the company expanded rapidly with the acquisition of West World Media, Peach Digital, and Film Journal International to become a leading player in marketing, digital ticketing, and trade publishing for the cinema industry.

“I am honored to receive this award from our friends and partners in Lake Geneva,” said Marcel. “On behalf of everyone at Boxoffice, we look forward to continuing our work together in the coming years and continue promoting the movie-going experience.”