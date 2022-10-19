GKIDS Brings Evangelion:3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time to IMAX

Courtesy of GKIDS

GKIDS films announced today that it has added exclusive IMAX screenings of Evangelion:3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time to theaters nationwide on November 30th. The IMAX showings will be followed by event screenings of the fourth and final installment of the Evangelion film franchise on December 6th, 8th, and 11th.

Following the conclusion of the 1995 television show Neon Genesis Evangelion created by Hideaki Anno, the series found new life as the Evangelion movie series. The theatrical series began with 2007’s Evangelion:1.11 You are (Not) Alone ($16.4M global), followed by 2009’s Evangelion:2.22 You Can (Not) Advance ($41.3M global), 2012’s Evangelion:3.33 You Can (Not) Redo ($60.6M global), and culminates with the finale Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time. The film was released in Japan on March 8th of this year and has an overseas total of $92.8M. Last year, GKIDS released the original twenty-six episode television series, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and the films Evangelion:Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion on Blu-ray and digital download for the first time in North America.