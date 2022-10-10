Six-Auditorium ACX Cinemas and Backlot Pizza + Kitchen to Open in Wisconsin Shopping Center BAYSHORE Summer 2023

Image courtesy: Bayshore and ACX Cinemas (Main Street Theatres, Inc.)

Glendale, Wisconsin’s shopping complex BAYSHORE announced the addition of Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas, projected to open in the summer of 2023.

Family-owned and operated ACX Cinemas currently runs four locations: three in Nebraska and one in Iowa.

The new location will include six movie theaters with luxury heated recliners, as well as gaming, bowling, and Backlot Pizza + Kitchen featuring a full-service bar and restaurant with their signature Detroit-style pizza and full menu.

The 42,951 square-foot space will be located 5750 N. Bayshore Drive, above the Rotunda at BAYSHORE.

“We are so pleased to welcome ACX Cinemas and elevate the guest experience at BAYSHORE,” BAYSHORE’s Senior General Manager Mary Mokwa said in a press release. “They are the perfect addition to our entertainment and hospitality offerings.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open our first location in Wisconsin and connecting with the community and businesses in the market,” ACX Cinemas’ Executive Vice President for Marketing and Partnerships Andrea Barstow-Olson added.

