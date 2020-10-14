Global Cinema Federation Appeals to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to Reopen Cinemas

An open letter by the executive committee of the Global Cinema Federation (GCF), a worldwide grouping of major cinema operators and internationally-active trade bodies representing cinema exhibition’s global interests, is urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to help open the state’s cinemas.

The trade group represents the interests of over 100 companies, including exhibitors and trade associations in six continents and over 90 countries, employing hundreds of thousands of staff members worldwide.

As exhibitors around the world continue to grapple with continuous rescheduling of major titles by the Hollywood studios, the GCF has focused its attention on establishing a reopening timeline for the state of New York in order to mitigate future date changes.

Noting the state’s early response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GCF executive committee is requesting New York “adopt a plan similar to that in California, (which) has allowed openings on a county-by-county basis according to virus data.”

Without such a plan, “the studios that supply new movies have been reluctant to release their latest films to the point where almost no new major films will be released globally until 2021 and beyond. Without new movies to play in our cinemas, many members of the global exhibition community will be forced to close their doors again. Many of these companies will not survive.”

The state of New York hosts the largest DMA in the North American market, and also plays a crucial role in the cinema industry as a global capital of culture and finance. New York is only one of two U.S. states where cinemas remain closed; it has offered no guidance to a potential return for movie theaters across the state.

“Moreover,” the letter continues, “as of today, there are no reported cases associated with cinemas, despite the fact that cinemas in countries like Korea, Japan, and Sweden remained open for most of the initial period of the pandemic and the additional fact that in different countries and in different parts of the United States, cinemas have been open for three to four months since lockdowns were lifted.”

