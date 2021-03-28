Godzilla vs Kong Delivers Biggest Opening Weekend on IMAX for a Hollywood Film Since December 2019

Premium Large Format (PLF) continues to make an impact in the overseas cinema recovery with Godzilla vs. Kong delivering a $12.4 million bow on Imax across 891 screens in 40 markets outside of North America. The weekend take represents the highest-earning bow for a Hollywood title on Imax since December 2019.

China brought in over 75 percent of that figure, netting $9.4 million in Imax ticket sales––14 percent of the film’s total Chinese box office despite only playing in 1 percent of screens in the market. Other top performers on Imax over the weekend include Australia ($63K), Hong Kong ($51K), Saudi Arabia ($43K), Thailand ($31K), UAE ($21K) and Singapore ($21K). Globally, Imax screenings represented 10 percent of Godzilla vs Kong’s $121.8 million debut.

The title will open in North America on March 31, at which point it will increase its Imax footprint to at least 1,170 Imax screens worldwide.

“Godzilla vs. Kong demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible and audiences worldwide are answering the call—continuing to drive market share gains for IMAX and proving there is real business to be done for Hollywood blockbusters,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “We are particularly encouraged by the film’s strong debut in China, where audiences turned out in a big way for this Hollywood franchise.”