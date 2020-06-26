Gold Medal Introduces New Safety Products for Theater Reopenings

Image Courtesy of Gold Medal Products

With hard top theaters around the country starting to reopen, Gold Medal has introduced several new additions to its lineup of safety products:

– Polycarbonate Portable Barriers

These lightweight, rolling barriers, made of clear polycarbonate, can be used to provide a shield between customers and employees. Gold Medal has introduced two versions: one standard and another with a built-in shelf, described as “ideal for ticket takers or other interactive applications.” The company notes that a “countertop barrier stand” will be available soon.

– Hand sanitizer

Gold Medal is also offering FDA-approved liquid hand sanitizer, made with 80% ethyl alcohol, glycerin and hydrogen peroxide. The sanitizer can be purchased in 1.89 ounce, 4 ounce, 8 ounce, 16 ounce, quart and gallon sizes. Sanitizing stations are also available for purchase.

More information on the company’s safety product line is available here.