Gold Medal Products Announces Prepackaged Gourmet Popcorn Line

Gold Medal Products has launched a prepackaged gourmet popcorn line that will allow its signature recipes to be sold at retailers, concession stands and more.

The Gold Medal Gourmet Popcorn line is crafted in small batches and “wet popped” in specially-designed oils and seasonings. Its flavors are then mixed in an “artisan fashion” rather than utilizing the commercial spray-on method.

Available flavors include: Old-Fashioned Caramel Corn, Cheddar Cheese Corn, Caramel & Cheese Corn Mix, Movie Theater Style Butter Popcorn and Kettle Corn. Packaging options include a grab-and-go size, larger retail size and bulk. All flavors are Kosher and Halal-certified and gluten free.

“Throughout our 89-year history, Gold Medal has earned a reputation for excellence in the popcorn industry and we are excited to now bring that same unmistakable quality to our ready-to-eat gourmet popcorn line,” said Gold Medal president Adam Browning in a statement.

For more information on the Gourmet Popcorn line and to order, call 800-543-0862 or visit the Gold Medal website at gmpopcorn.com.