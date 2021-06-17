21st Annual Golden Trailer Awards to Live Stream July 22 from Greenville, Tennessee

Image Courtesy of Golden Trailer Awards

The Golden Trailer Awards, which honors excellence in movie marketing, will live stream its 21st annual awards ceremony from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) in Greenville, Tennessee on July 22, it was announced today.

“The show must go on, however with Los Angeles still under Covid restrictions, we set our sights on NPAC, a state of the art theatre in Greeneville, TN, a region with a rich cultural heritage, bountiful spirits and a burgeoning new tech sector — we are excited for our show to be live streamed from ‘Distillicon Valley’ this year!” said GTA co-founder Evelyn Brady-Watters in a statement.

Brady-Watters and her sister Monica Brady founded the GTAs to recognize professionals who create movie trailers and film marketing, “whose great works fuels the movie and streaming business yet largely remain anonymous as they aren’t typically credited at the end of the film or series,” as stated in a press release.

This year’s ceremony is dedicated to the medical professionals, first responders and frontline workers who kept the U.S. functioning through the economic shutdown.

“This year, we are dedicating GTA21 as a tribute to all the unsung heroes in healthcare, food service, transportation, emergency services, and more who went to work (while we stayed home streaming) and kept us all going. We offer our sincerest gratitude and a night to enjoy a fun night of entertainment,” added Brady-Watters.

Monica Brady added, “The pandemic was a dramatic shift in how people view content, from going to movie theatres to streaming from home. This amazing talent and craft shines through and entertains us through good times and bad. We’re thrilled to celebrate the incredible and entertaining work of our industry professionals, as well as use this unique opportunity to thank everyone who got us through the shutdown.”

Content from studios and independents, as well as foreign films, were eligible to enter this year’s awards, with categories including Trailer for a Feature Film; TV Spots for a Feature Film; Trailer/Teaser/TV Spot for a TV/Streaming Series; Home Entertainment Trailer; Poster; Radio Spot; Digital & Innovative Advertising; and Title Sequence. The ceremony will honor professionals who worked on campaigns for films and TV series representing all different genres, including action, drama, animation, thriller and documentary.

The Golden Trailer Awards jury is made up of directors, producers, actors, writers, executives and advertising creatives. The ceremony is sponsored by Gas Pump TV, TSG Partners, Spy Manor Productions, Sync Space and VUniverse.

More information on the show, which is available to industry professionals as well as the general public, can be found here.